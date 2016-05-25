BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Spero Therapeutics LLC
* Has entered into an agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Deal to acquire worldwide rights to VXC-486/VXC-100 and a portfolio of innovative antibacterial compounds
* Under terms of agreement, Spero will make an upfront payment to Vertex for portfolio rights
* Under terms of agreement, Spero will assume responsibility for drug development and bringing compounds to market
* Vertex will be eligible to get future devpt,commercial milestones, royalties on any therapeutic products resulting from agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.