Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 203 Web Group publ AB :
* 203 Creative sells all its stake in Right Route AB
* Sale will generate total of 681,200 Swedish crowns ($82,030)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3043 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26