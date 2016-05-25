BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes announces tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
* Has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $1 billion combined aggregate principal amount
* Tender offer includes its or its unit's 6.000% senior notes due 2018, 7.500% senior notes due 2018, 3.200% senior notes due 2021
* Tender offer also includes its or its unit's 8.550% debentures due 2024, 6.875% notes due 2029 and 5.125% senior notes due 2040 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.