May 25 Exelon Corp

* Quad cities and Three Mile Island nuclear plants did not clear in PJM capacity auction for 2019-2020 planning year

* Will not receive capacity revenue for 2019-20 period

* Auction results take effect June 2019

* While a portion of Byron nuclear plant's capacity did not clear in auction, plant is committed to operate through May 2020

* Company's other nuclear plants in PJM cleared in auction, except Oyster Creek, which is scheduled to retire in 2019

* "Without passage of comprehensive energy legislation", co will be forced to close quad cities and clinton

* Exelon is "exploring all options" to return Three Mile Island unit 1 to profitability