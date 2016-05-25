BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Exelon Corp
* Quad cities and Three Mile Island nuclear plants did not clear in PJM capacity auction for 2019-2020 planning year
* Will not receive capacity revenue for 2019-20 period
* Auction results take effect June 2019
* While a portion of Byron nuclear plant's capacity did not clear in auction, plant is committed to operate through May 2020
* Company's other nuclear plants in PJM cleared in auction, except Oyster Creek, which is scheduled to retire in 2019
* "Without passage of comprehensive energy legislation", co will be forced to close quad cities and clinton
* Exelon is "exploring all options" to return Three Mile Island unit 1 to profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.