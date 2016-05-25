BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Unit, teva pharmaceuticals usa, inc. Entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn
* Teva will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain terms
* Details of settlement are confidential, and parties will submit agreement to federal trade commission and doj
* Parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against teva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.