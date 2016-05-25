Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 F E Bording A/S :
* Q1 net sales 156.8 million Danish crowns ($23.50 million), down 1.7 pct
* Q1 EBITDA 11.7 million crowns versus 11.3 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 6.3 million crowns versus 5.7 million crowns year ago
* Keeps FY outlook - sees 2016 revenue of 630 million crowns and EBITDA of 55 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1sPwO1F Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6733 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26