May 25 Cleanventure AG :

* Plans combined cash and non-cash capital increase of up to about 80 million euros ($89.15 million) to take over German Investment Management Holding GmbH

* Under the proposed capital increase, the new shares are issued at an issue price of 1.00 euro per share and initially offered for subscription to shareholders in proportion 1: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)