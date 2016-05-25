BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Fuel Systems Solutions Inc :
* Fuel Systems announces exchange ratio for merger with Westport
* Co's stockholders will receive 2.4755 Westport common shares for each share of co owned upon completion of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.