Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
ZURICH, May 23Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
May 25 Rainbow Tours SA :
* April 2016 tourist events organization revenue 38.1 million zlotys ($9.6 million), up 17.2 percent year on year
* April 2016 total revenue at 46.1 million zlotys, up 3.8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, May 23Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Operational ebit for q1 of 2017 was mnok 205 and ebit per kg was nok 28.60. Corresponding figures for same quarter last year were mnok 153 and nok 25.54