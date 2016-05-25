May 25 Almost Family Inc :

* Almost family announces Home Health Entry into the state of Wisconsin

* Annualized revenues of $15 million are expected to be generated across 8 branches in Wisconsin

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Entered into transaction for entry into state of Wisconsin through acquisition of certain Home Health Agency assets from Rescare Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)