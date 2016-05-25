BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Medivation Inc
* Medivation urges stockholders to reject sanofi's attempt to replace medivation board of directors
* Expects to promptly file consent revocation materials with u.s. Securities and exchange commission
* Believes sanofi's attempt to replace board is a "tactic for sanofi to facilitate" its proposal to acquire medivation
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.