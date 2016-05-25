May 25 Medivation Inc

* Medivation urges stockholders to reject sanofi's attempt to replace medivation board of directors

* Expects to promptly file consent revocation materials with u.s. Securities and exchange commission

* Believes sanofi's attempt to replace board is a "tactic for sanofi to facilitate" its proposal to acquire medivation Source text for Eikon: nBwDtpfqa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)