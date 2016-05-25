BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Energous Corp :
* FCC approves miniature WattUp solution from Energous Corporation
* Approval enables adoption of WattUp technology for verticals such as wearables, internet of things and other electronic devices
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.