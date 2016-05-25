May 25 Ford Motor Co :

* Says issuing a safety recall for approximately 271,000 2013-2014 Ford F-150 vehicles to replace brake master cylinders

* Aware of allegations of 9 accidents with no injuries, alleged injury involving interaction with vehicle's brakes but not associated with accident

* 270,873 vehicles affected including 225,012 in the United States and federalized territories, 43,682 in Canada and 402 in Mexico

* Issuing safety compliance recall for 5 2016 Lincoln MKX vehicles to replace seatback trim cover; unaware of accidents/injuries related to issue Source text: (ford.to/25lDEx4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)