BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Ford Motor Co :
* Says issuing a safety recall for approximately 271,000 2013-2014 Ford F-150 vehicles to replace brake master cylinders
* Aware of allegations of 9 accidents with no injuries, alleged injury involving interaction with vehicle's brakes but not associated with accident
* 270,873 vehicles affected including 225,012 in the United States and federalized territories, 43,682 in Canada and 402 in Mexico
* Issuing safety compliance recall for 5 2016 Lincoln MKX vehicles to replace seatback trim cover; unaware of accidents/injuries related to issue Source text: (ford.to/25lDEx4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.