May 25 E Media Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue for group ended year on r2.43bn compared to prior year r2.39bn, a 1.7% increase

* Group ended year with a loss attributable to equity owners of company of r63.6 million compared to a profit in previous year of r124.8 million