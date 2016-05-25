May 25 Axactor publ AB :
* Has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of new
shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors
* In private placement, company is offering between 171 million and 220 million new shares,
representing between 24 pct and 31 pct of currently outstanding capital
* Minimum subscription in private placement has been set to number of new shares that equals
an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros ($111,390)
* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan
portfolios and collection platforms, as well as general corporate purposes
