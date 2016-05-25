May 25 Gable Holdings Inc

* A £6 million provision against an ATE insurance policy receivable which will significantly impact company's results for year ended 31 December 2015

* Cash and short term investment balances currently exceed £70 million having stood at over £60 million as at 31 December 2015

* Full strategic review of company's business and structure in context of transitional provisions of Solvency II likely to result in restructuring

* In principle agreement with Hogarth Underwriting Agencies Limited to provide £10 million of capital which will form part of gable's regulatory capital