May 25 Gable Holdings Inc
* A £6 million provision against an ATE insurance policy
receivable which will significantly impact company's results for
year ended 31 December 2015
* Cash and short term investment balances currently exceed
£70 million having stood at over £60 million as at 31 December
2015
* Full strategic review of company's business and structure
in context of transitional provisions of Solvency II likely to
result in restructuring
* In principle agreement with Hogarth Underwriting Agencies
Limited to provide £10 million of capital which will form part
of gable's regulatory capital
