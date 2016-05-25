May 25 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* Says fy revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 36.7%. Excluding Tsogo Sun, revenue increased by 8.3%.

* Says fy EBITDA for group increased by 44.2%. Excluding tsogo sun, ebitda increased by 1.6%.

* Fy profit before tax decreased by 38.1%. Excluding tsogo sun, profit before tax decreased by 13.4%.

* Fy headline earnings increased by 4.4%