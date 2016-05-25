BRIEF-Kemen Noodle Manufacturing to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 1
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31
May 25 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :
* Says fy revenue, including net gaming win, increased by 36.7%. Excluding Tsogo Sun, revenue increased by 8.3%.
* Says fy EBITDA for group increased by 44.2%. Excluding tsogo sun, ebitda increased by 1.6%.
* Fy profit before tax decreased by 38.1%. Excluding tsogo sun, profit before tax decreased by 13.4%.
* Fy headline earnings increased by 4.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* q1 operational ebit dkk 335.5 million (Reuters poll dkk 365 million)