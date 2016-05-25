BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Universal Health Realty Income Trust says on May 24, 2016, entered into the first amendment to the credit agreement, entered into on March 27, 2015
* Universal Health Realty Income Trust says revolving line of credit under the credit agreement increased from $185 million to $250 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1WOHGc1 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.