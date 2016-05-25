BRIEF-Shandong Denghai Seeds to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 31
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
May 25 Toyota Motor Sales, USA:
* Recalling approximately 3,100 model year 2015 Yaris hatch back vehicles Source text (toyota.us/1Wj2qc7) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26
BEIJING, May 23 Heavy rains this week have brought relief to parched fields in China's major grain producing regions, breaking a months-long dry spell that had slowed corn planting and hit winter wheat crops.