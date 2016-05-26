May 25 Truecar Inc
* Projects total new vehicle sales, including fleet
deliveries, will reach 1,569,538 units in May, down 4 percent
from a year ago
* May auto sales likely curbed by fewer weekend shopping
days
* SAAR for total light vehicle sales in May is an estimated
17.8 million units, up from 17.7 million units a year ago
* Excluding sales to daily rental, commercial, government
fleets, U.S. Retail deliveries of new cars, light trucks will
likely shrink to 4.5 percent
