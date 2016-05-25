GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 (Reuters) -
* J Crew Group Inc Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $567.5 million
* J Crew Group Inc says Q1 net loss was $8.0 million compared to $462.4 million in Q1 last year
* J Crew Group Inc qtrly comparable sales decreased 8% following a decrease of 10% in the first quarter last year Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TzG6uj (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D