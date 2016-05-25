BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
May 25 Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd :
* Applied for trading halt of shares on Taiwan Stock Exchange starting May 26 (Taiwan time), Nasdaq starting May 25 (ET) Source text - 1.usa.gov/1YZeRrm Further company coverage:
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.