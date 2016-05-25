BRIEF-Kemen Noodle Manufacturing to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 1
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31
May 25 Euronext:
* Groupe Fnac to issue 2,944,901 new shares, will be listed on Euronext Paris as of May 27 at a reference price of 54 euro ($60.17)
* Reason Fnac capital increase: issue reserved of dedicated person Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 31
* q1 operational ebit dkk 335.5 million (Reuters poll dkk 365 million)