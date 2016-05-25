BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 Newpark Reit Ltd
* jse: nrl - trading statement
* Diluted eps for fy ended 29 feb expected to be between 4 900-4 915 cents per share, versus forecast of 303.21 cents
* Difference is primarily due to treatment of deferred tax on capital gains and revaluation of investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.