Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 Infotel SA :
* Q1 revenue 47.1 million euros ($52.55 million) versus 44.1 million euros last year
* Sees FY revenue of about 200 million euros while keeping profitability Source text: bit.ly/1NMSvZE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26