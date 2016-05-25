May 25 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :

* Says increases its stake in French SFL by 4.4 percent to 57.5 percent

* Says will invest about 310 million euros in 4 office buildings in Spain

* Proposes to run capital increase of 265 million euros in order to fund part of investments

* Says suspended talks with Qatar Investment Authority regarding the change of the fund's stake in SFL for stake in the company

