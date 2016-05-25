BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 Inmobiliaria Colonial SA :
* Says increases its stake in French SFL by 4.4 percent to 57.5 percent
* Says will invest about 310 million euros in 4 office buildings in Spain
* Proposes to run capital increase of 265 million euros in order to fund part of investments
* Says suspended talks with Qatar Investment Authority regarding the change of the fund's stake in SFL for stake in the company
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.