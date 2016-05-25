GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Fitch On Greece - Greece deal eases liquidity risk, holds back debt relief
* Fitch On Greece - Greek government may find it progressively more difficult to continue with politically controversial measures to meet programme commitments
* Fitch On Greece - "We think there is still a high risk that 2018 surplus target will be missed despite agreement on a contingency fiscal mechanism"
* Fitch On Greece - Substantial increases in gross financing requirements would follow in long term without further debt re-profiling Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
