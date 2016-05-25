MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 23
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 Sonoco Products Co
* Sonoco-Alcore s.a.r.l. to raise prices by EUR 40 per tonne on all recycled paperboard grades sold in italy, change effective June 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack