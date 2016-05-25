BRIEF-Agricultural Land Trust says One Managed Investment Funds entered into transaction to give trust income
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Brainly Inc says raised about $18.1 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing
* Brainly Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. Sec that total offering amount was $18.1 mln - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RqKkwL (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* One Managed Investment Funds as responsible entity to Agricultural Land Trust entered into transaction to give trust income
NEW YORK, May 23 London-based startup TransferWise has launched a new service in the UK and Europe that will make it easier for small businesses to keep money and get paid in more than 15 currencies, as the company branches beyond its core money transfer business.