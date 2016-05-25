May 25 (Reuters) -

* Brainly Inc says raised about $18.1 mln in equity and other financing - SEC Filing

* Brainly Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. Sec that total offering amount was $18.1 mln - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1RqKkwL