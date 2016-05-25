May 25 Nikkei:
* Astellas Pharma, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Daiichi Sankyo, Eisai,
Ono Pharmaceutical,Chugai Pharmaceutical will collaborate with 4
research institutions - Nikkei
* The Six Drugmakers will work with research organizations
providing cell, tissue samples to discover new pharmaceuticals -
Nikkei
* Around 3 billion Yen ($27.2 Million) will be put into
drug-discovery efforts by fiscal 2019 - Nikkei
* Group will create five teams looking into treatments for
cancer, diabetic nephropathy and mental illnesses including
depression - Nikkei
