GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Chicago's new pension funding for laborer plan reduces insolvency risk
* Moody's On Chicago - Accommodating higher pension contributions to all 4 city pension plans will be an important factor in Chicago's credit rating
* Moody's On Chicago - We expect the city will soon have a proposal to increase its contributions to this plan
* Moody's On Chicago - Plan reduces the risk of the plan's asset depletion, which actuaries this week projected would happen by 2027 Source - bit.ly/1EHrfAw (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D