May 25 Moody's

* Moody's - China's authorities have the tools to avert a financial crisis, but erosion of credit quality is likely over the medium term

* Moody's - Overarching role of the Chinese state mitigates the risk of a financial crisis,

* Moody's - China could face several adverse consequences even if financial liberalization is stalled and a systemic crisis is avoided.

