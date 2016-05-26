BRIEF-African Dawn Capital cancels Elite Transaction, to recover damages
* Despite extensive negotiation Dzothe remains in breach of its obligations in terms of Elite Transaction
May 25 Moody's
* Moody's - China's authorities have the tools to avert a financial crisis, but erosion of credit quality is likely over the medium term
* Moody's - Overarching role of the Chinese state mitigates the risk of a financial crisis,
* Moody's - China could face several adverse consequences even if financial liberalization is stalled and a systemic crisis is avoided.
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada