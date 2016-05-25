GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 Legend Power Systems Inc
* Legend power systems inc qtrly revenue $1 million versus $114,328
* Legend power systems inc qtrly net loss of $207,117 versus net loss of $712,869 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
