GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, euro steady, stocks advance
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
May 25 S&P
* Maryland's series 2016 general obligation bonds rated 'AAA', other ratings affirmed
* Outlook is stable; stable outlook reflects improved economic growth, budget alignment with projected growth in state reserve levels Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/22pyBGA) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05232017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal at an event in New Delhi. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Birender Singh to brief media in New D