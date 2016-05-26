BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 MonFinancier SA :
* MonFinancier to list 1,775,709 new ordinary shares on Marche Libre as of May 27
* Issue is reserved for a dedicated person Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).