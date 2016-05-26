BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 26 CalPERS
* Asks shareowners of Deveon Energy Corp to support Proposal 5 requesting climate change risk reporting
* ISS, Glass Lewis have similarly recommended that investors vote for proposal no. 5 at the Devon Energy Corp annual meeting on June 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in global stocks as investors showed concerns about political turmoil in the United States.