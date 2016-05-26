BRIEF-India's Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts March-qtr profit falls about 87 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 734.3 million rupees
May 26 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes agreement with Ayat Media Co, a Turkish company, for the license of satellite and digital terrestrial rights on Mondo TV's and third parties' animated programs in Iran
* The license has a five years duration and provides for the exclusive exploitation of the licensed programs in Persian
* The agreement opens the Iranian market to Mondo TV's programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 17 Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and other Apple Inc manufacturers for breaching license agreements.