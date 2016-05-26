BRIEF-RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 pct y-o-y in week to May 12
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 percent year on year in week to May 12 versus growth 13.7 percent year ago
May 26 Moody's On Indian Banks
* India's new bankruptcy code will significantly boost bargaining power of creditors against large debtors for resolution of distressed assets
* Current weak legal framework for asset resolution has been a key structural credit weakness for Indian banks
* Limited timeframe strengthens the banks' bargaining power over delinquent borrowers Source text for Eikon: )
* Says approved preferential allotment of 200,000 warrants convertible into equivalent number of equity shares at issue price of INR 58