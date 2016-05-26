May 26 Moody's On Indian Banks

* India's new bankruptcy code to boost significantly bargaining power of creditors as against large debtors

* Current weak legal framework for asset resolution has been a key structural credit weakness for Indian banks

* Limited timeframe strengthens the banks' bargaining power over delinquent borrowers