May 26 Moodys' On Australian Banks
* Australian banks' balance sheets remain solid, but asset
quality expected to come under gradual pressure
* Asset quality is expected to gradually weaken from
potential further stress in resources-related sectors and
regions
* Australian banks are increasingly well capitalized to
absorb any adverse shocks, with majors having raised a little
over aud19 billion of capital in 2015
* Liquidity has stabilized at a much higher level, following
the implementation of the basel liquidity coverage ratio
