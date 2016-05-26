May 26 KWS Saat SE :
* Reports a rise in net sales for KWS group of 833.2 million
euros ($931.77 million), or 7.1 pct, after end of the first nine
months of fiscal 2015/2016
* 9-month income (EBIT) was down year on year 128.7 million
euros (140.1 million euros year ago)
* Confirms the full-year targets: net sales growth will be
5% to 10%; the EBIT margin is expected to be at least 10%
* 9-mth net income 96.6 million euros vs 103.2 million euros
yr ago
Source text - bit.ly/1sAnZrP
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)