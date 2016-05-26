May 26 Famous Brands Ltd :
* A cquired 100% of business of Lamberts Bay Foods (lbf), a
wholly-owned subsidiary of jse-listed Oceana Group Limited
(oceana).
* LBF staff who are currently beneficiaries of oceana
empowerment trust will not be affected by this transaction and
will continue to receive their share of benefits
* Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a
categorised transaction in terms of listings requirements of JSE
Limited
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)