May 26 UNIQA Insurance Group AG :
* Outlook for 2016 confirmed: earnings before taxes up to 50
per cent lower than record result for 2015 due to high future
investments
* Q1 earnings before taxes down by 52.4 million euros at
41.6 million euros (-55.7 per cent) as a result of decreased
investment income
* Q1 net investment income decreases by 111.7 million euros
to 125.5 million euros (-47.1 per cent)
* Q1 above-average improvement in combined ratio from 98.8
per cent to 95.8 per cent
* Premiums written fell by 15.7 per cent to 1,718.7 million
euros ($1.92 billion)in first three months of 2016
* Q1 consolidated profit (net profit for the period
attributable to the shareholders of UNIQA Insurance Group AG)
decreased by 56.9 per cent to 33.2 million euros(1 - 3/2015:
76.9 million euros)
