BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Axactor Publ Ab :
* Completed private placement
* Has raised approximately 375 million Norwegian crowns ($45.19 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement
* Private placement consists of 220,400,000 new shares at price of 1.70 Norwegian crowns per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2975 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).