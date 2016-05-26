May 26 Imagination Technologies Group Plc

* Year-End trading and restructuring update

* Underlying performance, before one-off items, has continued to be broadly in line with expectations

* Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue behind

* Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and tax from continuing operations to be materially below market expectations

* One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no negative impact on fy17