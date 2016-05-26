May 26 Imagination Technologies Group Plc
* Year-End trading and restructuring update
* Underlying performance, before one-off items, has
continued to be broadly in line with expectations
* Royalty revenue was slightly ahead with licensing revenue
behind
* Now expects revenues and adjusted loss before interest and
tax from continuing operations to be materially below market
expectations
* One-Off contract adjustments and bad debts have no
negative impact on fy17
