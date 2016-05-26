BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Hoist Finance publ AB :
* Says that its fully-owned subsidiary Hoist Kredit AB (publ) had issued 250 million euro ($279.4 million) 3.5 year notes with a coupon of 3.125 percent under the newly established EMTN programme
* Danske Bank has acted as Arranger of the EMTN-programme and Credit Suisse, Danske Bank and Nordea have acted as dealer managers in the new issue
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).