UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 26 Inchcape Plc
* Performance at start of 2016 reflects quality of our operations and our strong fundamentals
* In four months to the end of April, Group revenue £2.472bn, increased by 12.8% at actual currency and 11.7% at constant currency
* Like for like (lfl) revenue was up by 12.4% at actual currency and 11.3% at constant currency
* Our performance this year is in-line with expectations. We continue to expect to deliver a solid constant currency performance in 2016. Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.