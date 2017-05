May 26 Atlas Mara Ltd

* Reported a Q1 loss of $2.0 million for period (2015: $9.0 million profit)

* Atlas Mara continues to target for 2016 full-year results exceeding 2015's reported profit of $11.3 million

* Says weaker African currencies and more challenging economic backdrop provide meaningful headwinds to 2016 profit target