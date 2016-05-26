UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 26 Hornby Plc
* Has appointed David Mulligan as interim finance director
* David will report to Steve Cooke, who was appointed to role of chief executive in april 2016, having served previously as hornby's group finance director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.