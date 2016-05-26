BRIEF-Emerald Leisures approves increase in authorized share capital of co
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
May 26 Electra Private Equity Plc
* Review remains on track for completion in autumn and board has not yet reached any decisions on optimal strategy
* Appointed serving non- executive director Edward Bramson as unpaid interim chief executive officer
* Search for a chief financial officer is also under way
* Served notice of termination of MIG under which management of co's operations, investments is outsourced to Electra Partners
* David Lis and Paul Goodson have agreed to join board as non-executive directors with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says approved increase in authorized share capital of company
BAKU, May 17 Azeri state fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it would continue to finance all projects including the Southern Gas Corridor, and would not sell any assets to cover its $1 billion investment in troubled lender International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA).