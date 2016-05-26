UPDATE 2-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
May 26 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Q1 revenue $62.9 million versus $64.8 million year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit $19.4 million versus $39.9 million year ago
* Sees net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2016 to be significantly lower than the result reported in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
IMENTI, Kenya, May 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On a five-acre piece of land being prepared for planting, James Mwenda shouts at his two oxen, commanding them to move in a straight line as they pull a ripper that cuts a long slit into the unploughed ground.